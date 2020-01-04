33 News at 6

Local voices join national protests against potential war with the Middle East

A handful of people took to downtown Warren to protest the Trump administration's killing of a top Iranian general

by: Brooke Meenachan

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Cities all across the country are protesting against a possible war with the Middle East. Protests were even happening locally.

“Downtown Warren, right here, Courthouse Square is a seat of justice and we’re asking for justice. International justice to prevent a major war in the Middle East that will cost countless lives and that would be and absolute catastrophe,” said Werner Lang, one of the protesters.

They were also protesting the decision to send more soldiers to the Middle East.

