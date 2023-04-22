NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday is Independent Record Store Day, an international event that recognizes what independent stores have done for the record business.

For 16 years, The Record Connection in Niles has celebrated the worldwide holiday.

“You can’t beat the sound of a record,” said Jeffrey Burke, the owner of The Record Collection.

The rain didn’t stop crowds of people from lining up to enjoy International Record store day.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for two months,” said Maddie Bayus from Warren. “I’ve kept it on my calendar because I’m excited to find the rare finds.

From older to newer vinyl, the Record Connection offers everything for music lovers, including exclusive items.

“It reminds me of my childhood. I got a Todd Rundgren…And although I gave my collection away a few years back, I’m building it back up again, said Wendy Jenks from Niles.

People of all ages joined in on the celebration, they all shared an appreciation for the musical experience vinyl records have to offer.

“Records are just cool, I mean you got a piece of history in your hands and you get true fidelity out of a record that you don’t get from your telephone or your stream,” said Burke.

“I’m such an oldies girl, I love all the old bands and musicians. I think it truly just takes you back in time and it’s just such a great experience,” said Bayus.

Local musicians played their own music and captivated the crowd.

“The people in the area just really embrace this event coming to town, and I’m happy to put it together although its a lot of work,” said Burke.

The store owner says Taylor Swift and Pearl Jam are the hot albums requested.