Local videographers snowboard near downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local video production company is taking advantage of all the snow we got Sunday. Employees took to their snowboards for a fun-filled afternoon.

“Stuck in Ohio” is a company that promotes outdoor sports and activities in the state. Every time it snows they make it a point to get outside and enjoy themselves.

The brothers behind the company are both Youngstown State University graduates who were born and raised in the Mahoning Valley.

They say they’ve been chasing adventures like this since their high school days.

“We knew we were gonna get at least six inches or so today, so we got out here early before the plows came out. We’re kind of messing around on city streets, the little back woods right here, having a good old time because usually these streets are pretty bare,” said Ken Mizicko with Stuck in Ohio.

“Stuck in Ohio” is in the process of filming a movie of all their adventures on the city streets.

Their snowboarding clips from Sunday will be a part of it. The movie is set to come out later this year.