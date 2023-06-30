NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A local video game studio is getting ready to launch a new game.

Fyrebite Studios demoed their new game at the Eastwood Mall Game Con last week. Tonight, we share more about the challenges and heartbreak that inspired the creators to make the game.

“It was more or less a tribute to my grandfather, who was diagnosed pretty abruptly with stage four lymphoma cancer,” said Joshua Kifer, creative director at Fyrebite Studios in Niles.

Kifer is one of the co-owners of Fyrebite Studios. He says watching his grandfather struggle with cancer inspired him to design “The Secrets of Hope.” It’s an open-world, immersive story-telling game where the protagonist has terminal cancer.

“He passed when I was about 17. We watched that entire journey kind of unfold from local doctors to the Cleveland Clinic to his final days being sent home,” Kifer said.

The game started as a solo passion project.

“I wanted to make something that could be a game for impact. Taking a really tough subject like cancer, talking about it in a raw and emotional storytelling format and hopefully giving people perspective, acceptance, hope,” Kifer said.

After a few months, Kifer brought on his long-time friend Nick Carney, who’s now the art director at Fyrebite Studios, to help design the game.

“I don’t think you can find anyone out there who hasn’t been affected by cancer,” Carney said.

The demo for “The Secrets of Hope” already has 17,000 downloads on Steam, one of the largest PC gaming download sites in the world.

The release date is Sept. 7 this year.