Local veterans use exercise to help deal with mental health

(WYTV) – A group of veterans are taking a new approach to helping others deal with mental health.

Nova Stella works with veterans through exercise to get their minds off bad situations.

The organization Walking for Vets helps veterans pay for gym memberships and other ways to get themselves moving.

They’ve contacted local gyms to help out with their cause.

Stella’s goal is to spread their message across the country to help veterans.

“The battle of life shouldn’t be helped alone. You should talk to people and get close to them so you can know what they’re going through and figure out how you can fight that battle together instead of by yourself,” said Mitchell Allen, a member of the organization.

They promote their cause through their Facebook page.