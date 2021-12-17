Local veterans taking donations to Ky tornado victims

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Local veterans are helping those in needs by sending care packages to Owensboro, Kentucky.

The packages will help victims of the tornado that ravaged the area last weekend.

AMVETS Post 44 of Struthers packed up a minivan Friday with about 30 boxes of food, toys, clothes and necessities. They will hit the road Saturday.

“There was a lot of orphaned kids after the tornado went through. We want to make sure these kids have a Christmas still and of course get them the basic needs stuff,” said AMVETS Ohio state commander Sara Pierce.

AMVETS will be making another trip to Kentucky in the coming weeks. To make a donation for their next trip, drop off items at their location on Elm Street in Struthers.