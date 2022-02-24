POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – With the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine, many fear what that means for the United States.

Congressman Bill Johnson, R-6th District, said that “we’ve seen nothing like this in Europe since World War II.”

Veterans at the Inn at Poland Way spoke about their time serving during World War II. Some said they fear for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren if the invasion of Ukraine grows larger. Others believe the United States military is strong and ready to defend our country and help others.

“We have to be prepared and ready to go at any time because it’s a real thing,” said veteran Eileen Kelty.

Veteran Joseph Hollabaugh said the United States needs to get involved.

“America is sort of the world’s peacekeeper. If they don’t get involved, things will just keep going on,” he said.

The local veterans said they are hoping for a peaceful resolution and thank all the men and women who are serving our country.