Local veterans honored across the Valley

(WKBN) – Veterans were honored across the Mahoning Valley on Thursday in a variety of ceremonies to recognize them on Veterans Day.

Austintown Fitch holds an assembly every year. This year’s speaker was Colonel Kevin Riley.

He’s the former commander of the 910th Mission Support Group of the Youngstown Air Reserve Station. Riley is now the senior aerospace science instructor at Fitch.

The school invited veterans and active-duty military to attend.

Boardman Schools also celebrated veterans in unique ways.

Stadium Drive Elementary invited family members who have served in the military to walk through the school and join them in breakfast snack in honor of Veterans Day.

Other school students and staff cheered as they walked through the halls, then took pictures with their veterans.

“We love coming to these, and get a little bit of a snack and just some fun time. The kids get to show us around the school, and make some cards, and show us the appreciation. It’s really a nice event,” said Army veteran Jon Lewis.

“I just want to say thank you for all of your services,” said Jon’s son, Blake.

The principal said the schools do an appreciation event every year.

A similar, drive-thru celebration was also scheduled for Thursday afternoon at West Boulevard Elementary.

Robinwood Lane will have a concert on Friday.

You can read a full list of planned Veterans Day events here.





