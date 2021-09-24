Local veteran nominated to Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

(WKBN) – An honor for a local veteran from the Valley. Former Regional Chamber President Tom Humphries will be joining the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

For Tom Humphries, his nomination to the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame was completely unexpected.

“You never expect these kinds of things, so when I got the news about it, it was a big surprise but very humbling,” Humphries said.

The former president of the Regional Chamber had been nominated by two of his old co-workers. Humphries served in the Air Force during the Vietnam era, from ’65 to ’68. After his tour of duty, he entered the private sector and volunteered with a number of local organizations.

“I was chairman for the United Way up in Trumbull County. I was on the Red Cross board. I was president of Junior Achievement,” Humphries said.

He says it was his continued service after leaving the Air Force that prompted his nomination as one of 13 to be inducted this year.

At the age of 77, Humphries is still very active. He serves on a number of boards of directors and does some consulting business. He says he keeps going because he thinks it’s just the right thing to do.

“And personal motivation, self-gain is not part of that scenario. It’s really ‘What can I do to help other people?'” he said.

Even now, Humphries says the pursuit of excellence means stepping forward and never giving up on something once you’ve started it. He’s now looking forward to next month’s induction ceremony.

“It’d be an honor to stand along with my colleagues and be recognized for what we believe in,” Humphries said.