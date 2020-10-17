Local veteran honored in Austintown with Medal of Valor

Local News

U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Joseph R. Calabria is a three time Purple Heart recipient

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In Austintown Saturday, a local veteran was honored for his efforts in combat.

U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Joseph R. Calabria is a three time Purple Heart recipient and was awarded a Silver Star in Vietnam.

He was presented with a Medal of Valor at a ceremony coordinated by the Ohio Military Hall of Fame and the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

Congressman Tim Ryan presented him with the medal.

Ryan says this award signifies a person who has put their own life on the line for others, which is what Calabria has done during his time serving.

“I enlisted, I was 16 years old when I went in. I was with the 82 Airborn for a year, then I transferred to Germany to the 11th Airborn Division. They deactivated in 1958, so I was the last one to walk out the door,” Calabria said. “To me, it was an adventure. I mean, I never regret it, and to be here today, somebody watched over me, ’cause I came real close, you know.”

Ryan says it is important to maintain and continue to honor men like Calabria who have selflessly served the U.S.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com