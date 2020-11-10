Local veteran has felony charge dismissed through Mahoning County Veterans Honor Court

It's diversion program giving veterans access to get treatment for issues like mental health, substance abuse or PTSD

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Tuesday was the 245th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, and for one local Marine, it was a special graduation day from Mahoning County’s Veterans Honor Court.

Stephen Sipus was originally charged with a felony crime last year. He was offered a chance to go through the Honor Court system.

It’s diversion program giving veterans access to get treatment for issues like mental health, substance abuse or PTSD. The goal is helping veterans restore their honor.

“If you have a veteran, a family member who needs help, if they’re in trouble or not, reach out to us, because the services we provide are not just limited to people who have a felony offense. It can be any veteran in the community that we can help with their issues and their problems,” said Judge Anthony D’Apolito.

As part of Tuesday’s graduation, Stephen’s records are now sealed, and his felony case is dismissed.

Boardman’s Mission BBQ donated food for a little celebration after the ceremony. Owners say it’s important to show support for local veterans.