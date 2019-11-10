Local veteran celebrates his one hundredth birthday

He celebrated his birthday with five generations of family members

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Monday marks the one hundredth Veterans Day, but Sunday was the one hundredth birthday for a local veteran.

Raymond Popovich is a World War II veteran.

He celebrated his one hundredth birthday with five generations of family members. He was also joined by his only surviving brother and his wife of 69 years.

“I think, if you take a look at all the faces around here, that tells you what I think of all of them,” said Popovich.

During his time, he has served in multiple bombing missions. His family says he flew around 1900 miles for one bombing mission. It’s considered the longest bombing mission in a B-17 plane over Europe.

“He also talked about how they were treated before they went overseas as soldiers and the wonderful things that people did for them,” said Popovich’s daughter, Susan Drombetter.

Since then, Popovich has gotten the chance to say thank you to those who helped him.

“He went to the anniversary celebration of the Tuskegee Airmen and he was able to actually talk to the fellows that provided air cover for his bomber group when he was in Italy,” Drombetter said.

Now in 2019, he’s happy to spend his one hundredth birthday with the ones he loves.