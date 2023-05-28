YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local veteran was celebrated for his 100th birthday on Sunday afternoon.

John Janosik is a World War II veteran and member of the Rainbow Division. He turns 100 years old the day after Memorial Day.

As a part of a special celebration, the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission presented Janosik with an American flag, along with proclamations from the Mahoning County Commissioners and the Mayor of Youngstown.

Janosik’s loved ones shared laughs, tears and gratitude as they celebrated the man who has given so much to his family.

“He has been our patriarch of our family for a long time. Through four generations, he has taken care of all of us,” said nephew Jim Kramer.

John janosik/ veteran:

“Of the Rainbow Division veterans, there are only eight more — plus myself — remaining,” Janosik said.

Janosik said his favorite things — in no particular order — are family, faith and veterans.