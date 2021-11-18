Local vet clinic’s overnight emergency hours changing for few reasons

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, First News told you the only overnight emergency veterinary service in the Valley was going away.

MedVet Mahoning Valley in Girard is changing its hours from overnights to noon to 10 p.m. starting Nov. 21. They’re open seven days a week.

Today, First News talked with the medical director about why they’re making the change.

He said not only is it hard to get enough staff to work during the hours they were open, but the amount of pets needing care during the day, as opposed to the overnight, is so much greater.

“At 6 p.m. we opened up during the week. We had 20 cars in our parking lot almost every day. There were a lot of people coming at 5 in the afternoons and they were just waiting there for about an hour,” said Dr. James Vogt, medical director of Medvet Mahoning Valley.

The new hours start this Sunday; from then on, any pets who need overnight emergency care will have to be taken to Akron, Cleveland or Pittsburgh.

Dr. Vogt says those locations are ready for any additional patients.