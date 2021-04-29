Local United Way gets funding boost from Premier Bank

The bank wanted to make sure all the United Way's programs could continue through the pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Premier Bank serves the community in a way that goes beyond just business. The bank donated $60,000 to the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley on Thursday.

The bank noticed how the organization shifted last year to meet needs during the pandemic.

Now, with a slow return to normalcy, the bank wanted to make sure all the United Way’s programs could continue.

“Sixty thousand dollars to the United Way. I think it will affect a lot of families, a lot of youth. That’s really what the goal is, to help the young coming up through Youngstown to build a nice, strong core in the community. We think it will go a long way and we’re happy to help,” said Josh Toot, with Premier Bank.

The money will be used for the Imagination Library, which provides children with books. It will also go to other United Way programs that mentor young women and men.