Local United Way asking for community members to think of them on Giving Tuesday

(WYTV) – The season of giving officially kicks off Tuesday morning and the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley is holding a special donation drive.

RISE United Blitz makes it easy to donate on Giving Tuesday.

All you have to do is text the word BLITZ to 26989.

You can also donate online.

Normally, this event is for small business’ donations but due to the pandemic, the United Way is asking for anyone to give.

All of the money raised will help the United Way continue its work responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting partner agencies and bringing services to children and families in need.