LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Employees at Lordstown’s Ultium Cells plant — represented by the United Auto Workers union — have overwhelmingly approved a new contract with General Motors.

According to UAW officials, the vote was 97% for the contract and 3% against it.

Should the contract be approved nationwide, Ultium workers will see immediate pay raises to $26.91 an hour and over four and a half years increase to $30.88 an hour.

It would also allow some former employees of the GM Lordstown plant to return home and work at Ultium.