YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- WKBN’s Kyle Alexander spoke with Father Lubomir Zhybak of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church almost a month ago.

He did not have much concern at that point about a Russian invasion. However, when WKBN spoke with him on February 19, he had a very different perspective.

He thought the invasion was going to happen after recent developments last week, such as the shelling of a school in Donbas and the increasing Russian military presence. Economic factors have a lot to do with this invasion.

However, Father Lubomir says there’s a much bigger issue at the center of this conflict.

“It’s not about cheaper gas at the pump. It is about defending human dignity, defending all of these authentically true human values, defending human being as such, because what’s under attack, who is under attack is a human person,” Zhybak said.

Father Lubomir has family in Ukraine. He told me he could only imagine their fears as tensions were building up to this point.

WKBN also talked to Father Ivan Tchopko of Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church. A month ago, he wasn’t too worried about the possibility of an invasion.

He relates these tensions back to Russia’s previous invasions of Donbas and Crimea. Now that Russia has started military operations in Ukraine, he says all that Ukrainians want is independence.

“Ukrainians, they want to be Ukrainians, they don’t want to be subjugated under another nation for how they have been for so many years and now after 30 years of independence, they want to have their own freedom to choose or how they conduct their own country,” Tchopko said.

Father Ivan also says Ukrainian people of all ages are ready to fight. Both him and Father Lubomir said that Ukraine is not acting as the aggressor, but rather the defender of their land.