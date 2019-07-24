Local UAW President leaving to take job at GM plant in Indiana

Dave Green isn't concerned that people will think he's bailing on the area

(WYTV) – UAW Local 1112 President Dave Green is leaving the area to take a job at a General Motors plant in Bedford, Indiana.

He will be starting the new job August 19.

Green said he made the decision after weighing his needs and the needs of his family. He said it’s the closest that he can get to other family members.

“We’ve had so many offers go out over the last three weeks that it’s either I’m going to decide my own fate or let GM decide my fate, and I just don’t have a lot of faith that GM is going to do anything in my best interest,” he said.

Green said about 75 workers from General Motors’ Lordstown plant have moved or are moving to the plant in Indiana.

GM ended production at its Lordstown plant March 6 after announcing that it would stop making the Chevy Cruze. The company cited a shift toward trucks and SUVs.

Green isn’t concerned that people will think he’s bailing on the area. He said it was either go there or somewhere else.

“I’m not really going to have a choice,” he said.

UAW Vice President Tim O’Hara will take over the union’s local operations after Green leaves.

Since other leadership from UAW have also left, there will be an election to fill several positions.

“I think 1112 is going to be viable for a few years here, and I’m also still confident that some product will come to Lordstown, whether it’s General Motors or not,” Green said. “But I really don’t believe that plant is just going to sit empty.”