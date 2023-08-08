(WKBN) – Brides and grooms who rented tuxedos with American Commodore are scrambling after the abrupt closing of two of the company’s local stores. Fortunately, the owner of another local tuxedo rental says they are here to help.

Rondinelli Tuxedo Company has been in business for 73 years.

Co-owner George Rondinelli says they have already helped about 20 couples who need last-minute wedding attire. Rondinelli says they can even help people with last-minute tuxedos.

“People panicking, young couples planning their weddings have contacted us, ‘What can we do?’ The main thing is that we’re locally owned. Our warehouse is right here in Youngstown, Ohio. We can turn around a garment in a day. So if the wedding is next week, we can make sure you’re accommodated,” Rondinelli said.

Rondinelli Tuxedo has two locations, one in Boardman and the other in Niles.