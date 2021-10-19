Local turnpike worker called hero following Amber Alert recovery

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A local Ohio Turnpike worker is being called a hero after she helped recover a missing child.

Jamie Corey was working the Eastgate Plaza in Mahoning County last month when Indiana police issued an Amber Alert for a 7-year-old child.

Corey calculated the time it would take the vehicle to question to reach Eastgate and when it showed up, she verified the plate and held the driver there long enough for police to arrive.

The driver was taken into custody and the child is safe.

Corey was recognized by the Ohio Turnpike Commission for her role in the case.