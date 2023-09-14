SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A local service plaza for the Ohio Turnpike has installed new electric vehicle charging stations.

The Glacier Hills Plaza in New Springfield is the newest Tesla Supercharger site, which includes eight supercharges.

“As sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) continue to increase, we will consider options for expansion,” said Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the Turnpike Commission.

The Ohio Turnpike currently has 64 Tesla Supercharger units and 16 Electrify American charging units at eight service plazas.

The Tesla Supercharger Sites are available at each of the following eight service plazas:

Indian Meadow (westbound) and Tiffin River (eastbound) at milepost 20.8 in West Unity;

(westbound) and (eastbound) at milepost 20.8 in West Unity; Blue Heron (westbound) and Wyandot (eastbound) at milepost 76.9 in Genoa;

(westbound) and (eastbound) at milepost 76.9 in Genoa; Great Lakes (westbound) and Towpath (eastbound) at milepost 170.1 in Broadview Hts.; and

(westbound) and (eastbound) at milepost 170.1 in Broadview Hts.; and Mahoning Valley (westbound) and Glacier Hills (eastbound) at milepost 237.2 in New Springfield.

Electrify America’s charging stations – which include four DC fast charging hookups (CCS 150 and 350 kW or CHAdeMO 50kW) – are available at each of the following four service plazas: