CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not just runners and walkers that you’ll see at the Warren Kiwanis Club Turkey Trot this year. Four-legged friends are part of the fun, now.

In partnership with the Mathews High School Key Club, a dog parade will be added this year.

The clubs are seeking runners, walker and pups to participate.

The event kicks off at Kent State’s Trumbull Campus, St. Route 45 in Champion, on Nov. 24 at 8:30 a.m. with a 1K kids run and dog parade. A 2-mile walk/run is scheduled for 9 a.m. and the final event is a 5-mile run at 10 a.m.

Race registration can be completed at www.gopherarun.com by November 21. The cost is $25 by November 21 and $30 thereafter. More information is on the Warren Kiwanis Turkey Trot Facebook page.

At least $1 from every registration benefits Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley. Other proceeds will be used for the Warren Kiwanis Club programs of service, primarily to the youth — scholarships, reading programs and educational materials — but also for aid to senior citizens and community improvement efforts.