WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The local community continues to mourn the loss of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

A memorial has been set up in Dave Grohl Alley in Warren to honor Taylor. Flowers for the late drummer now sit beside a statue of him in the alley.

Other establishments are joining in honoring him. West and Main restaurant located by the Alley said they played Foo Fighters all day yesterday as a tribute to Taylor.