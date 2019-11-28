Local tree farm keeping up with upcoming rush of tree sales

They hope to sell nearly 200 Christmas trees and plenty of handmade wreaths

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) — After a shortage of Christmas trees three years ago due to the recession in 2008 and 2009, the National Christmas Tree Association says they’re starting off on a good note this year with no expected shortages.

Thanksgiving is on its way and right behind it is Christmas, so this is the time of the year when people get their Christmas trees from the local tree farm.

Fodor Tree farm on Western Reserve Road is ready for the rush.

“You know, we have a great variety of christmas trees. You can come out here and cut your own. We also supplement and we bring in like the trees behind me, like great frazier furs and con colored furs, so we have lots and lots of trees,” said Owner Jon Foder.

Every year they have just enough trees for the season.

Fodor how he stays consistent, that it’s all about having a supply and demand strategy.

“It’s important for our small farm because we don’t run a block system. So, we inner plan our trees. So, you don’t want to over sell one year and then have a short fall the next year,” said Foder.

Fodor says every year the are limited to how much ground they have and how many trees they can plant.

“So, if we’re putting four to five hundred trees in the ground every year, six/seven a years from now. Only a few hundreds of those are going to make it. You’re going to lose a few to a random mower, a season of drought, insects, deer damage,” said Foder.

They also keep connected with neighboring tree farms so they can get a good supply of local trees.

This year, they hope to sell nearly 200 Christmas trees and plenty of handmade wreaths.

They are opening on Black Friday at 9 a.m.