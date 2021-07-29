Local treatment center expansion targets gap in youth services

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Belmont Pines celebrated their new additions to the hospital Thursday with an open house.

Due to COVID-19, they were unable to welcome the public to their new psychiatric unit last year. The acute inpatient psychiatric unit holds 20 beds and provides mental health treatment for children ages 5-18.

CEO Lisa Cocca said they see children from Western Virginia, Western Pennsylvania, and all over the state of Ohio.

“Prior to this expansion, we were unable to treat lots of kids. There is a shortage of children and adolescent beds in this part of the country,” said CEO Lisa Cocca.

Cocca said that they will be able to treat more clients with the new addition.