Local Toys for Tots gets big donation from familiar Valley company

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the spirit of giving, Covelli Enterprises made a donation to the Marine Toys for Tots Friday.

They presented a $15,000 check to the organization at Panera Bread in Warren where over $1,000 worth of donated toys were on display.

Covelli Enterprises has donated over $600,000 to Toys for Tots since beginning their partnership.

Marines involved love giving back to the community.

“It really helps the kids because the donations all stay within Mahoning and Trumbull counties. They don’t get pushed out to corporate Toys for Tots. They all stay here. Everything that is given locally stays local,” said Corporal John Walker. “The fact that the public supports us helps us keep going to do what we do. It’s really important to be able to give back to the community that helps support us where we are based.”

Covelli Enterprises owner Sam Covelli said it’s been a privilege to partner with Toys for Tots for over 35 years.