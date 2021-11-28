Local township takes holiday light-up to the next level

BRISTOL TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — For nearly 40 years, Bristol Township has been welcoming the holiday season with a light display.

Last year the lights went up without a celebration because of the pandemic, but Sunday, the full show was back on.

The community came together to light up the square in front of town hall.

“We spent about 200+ hours maintenance putting everything up,” said township trustee Raymond French.

Bristol Township doesn’t just light up one Christmas tree – it lights up a whole park.

“We used to do the maple trees behind me when they were smaller and one of the fellow’s son was up in the trees putting the lights on and he happened to fall,” French said. “We got out of the trees at that point.”

With snow, the entire square transformed into a lighted winter wonderland that people of all ages could enjoy.

“I came to see the lights and spend time with my family and friends,” said 10-year-old Annslee Quinn.

After the lights came on, children ran through the snow playing tag and taking pictures.

“I wanted to do the snow,” said 4-year-old Hadley Quinn. “I liked the snowman.”

For anyone who might have missed Sunday night’s light-up, there are more chances to check out the Christmas light magic.

“We look at it and say, ‘A lot of work,’ but man, we enjoy the result. We are all the time with people driving by and people telling us how much they are blessed, how much joy they get,” said organizer Dale Briggs.