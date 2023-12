WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Weathersfield Township is considering an annual motor vehicle registration tax in the amount of $5.

A public hearing was held Tuesday to talk about the proposal.

Another public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 3:30 p.m. at the Weathersfield Township Administration Building. The public is invited.

After the Dec. 21 meeting, the board of trustees will make a decision on whether to proceed with the tax.