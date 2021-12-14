Local towns could benefit from brownfield cleanup money

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that more money is being made available to help local communities clean up brownfield sites.

Remediating these old industrial sites can be cost-prohibitive due to the potential of hazardous waste or petroleum at the sites, but now $350 million in grants is available through the new Brownfield Remediation Program.

The grants are funded through the state’s budget bill and administered through the Ohio Department of Development.

Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure that all of Ohio’s 88 counties benefit from the program, $1 million has been appropriated for every county.

For more information on the new Brownfield Remediation Program and to apply, visit Development.Ohio.Gov/Brownfield.

There are over 10,000 brownfield sites in Ohio, including the old Republic Hose factory on Albert Street in Youngstown and RG Steel in Warren, among others.