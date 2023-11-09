YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking for a drama that delves deeply into unidentified characters while bordering on love stories that are both happy and tragic, head to the Youngstown Playhouse this weekend.

“The Flu Season” written by Will Eno and directed by Pat Foltz, is an unconventional tale that follows the relationship of a couple known simply as Man and Woman who are patients in a mental hospital. They’re attended by a Doctor and Nurse who are just as detached from reality as the patients.

Literary devices-turned-characters, Prologue and Epilogue, guide the audience through the story, framing each scene and offering sharp commentary along the way.

“The Flu Season” will be performed in the Moyer Room at the Youngstown Playhouse. It opens on Friday and runs for two weekends from November 10 through November 19. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Deyor Performing Arts Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also one hour prior to performances at the Youngstown Playhouse. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.