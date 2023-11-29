BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – ‘Tis the season for festive lights and holiday displays — one house in Boardman is adding some extra sparkle to the season, where a teen is making sure things stay merry and bright.

If you’re making a list of the best holiday displays in the area…

“It’s like I was put on this world to do a couple things and I think this was one of them,” said Jacob Latessa.

…Latessa’s name should be near the top.

“This took me about four weeks and I’m still not done yet,” he said.

Since he was nine years old, Latessa has been going all out for Christmas.

“That’s pretty much what Christmas is about, is making people happy. It just really touches my heart. All of these people, how much they enjoy it,” Latessa said.

Over 170 inflatables and countless lights…

“I have every single character you can imagine,” Latessa said.

…each year getting bigger and brighter.

“We were actually on a spur-of-the-moment drive and he saw the lights so we pulled in and he was so excited to see everything,” said Rachel and Jacob Tekac, of Howland.

Latessa’s holiday handiwork catches the eye of nearly every car that drives by.

“The joy of Christmas through a child’s eyes is just absolutely indescribable. He’s excited looking at everything and to see that is just, I can’t even explain it,” Rachel said.

In the season of giving, Latessa’s gift is spreading the Christmas spirit.

“I’ll get people who say they’re depressed and they come here to be happy during the holiday season. It’s pretty much for those people why I continue to do it,” Latessa said.