LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) — A group of teens who won a national band competition got a warm welcome home Saturday evening.

The teens rode in after 9 p.m. to a welcoming crowd — including the local fire department — at Life Church in Leavittsburg.

The group of young people from Trumbull County formed their band, Chosen Vessel, after meeting at Life Church.

They won first place Friday night for contemporary Christian performance at the international teen talent competition in Tennessee, where they competed with bands from all over the world.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.