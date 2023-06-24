WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three Warren JFK girls who hold a bake sale for charity were back at it again Saturday.

The bake sale took place at the Garfield Community Gardens in Warren. The event was organized by Lyla Day, Alessandra Renn and Ella Economos organized the sale and baked the goodies. The girls are 13 years old and have been holding these bake sales for the past five years.

Proceeds went to the Children’s Oncology Department at Akron Children’s Hospital, and Day said they feel the children deserve a chance.

“Some people view a chance as just simply getting the treatment, but we believe that a treatment is so much more — because after the treatment, if these children can grab hold of that chance, they can be anything they dream,” Day said.

Economos said they’ve received a lot of support from the community.

“I think everyone just really likes the idea of us donating to the children at the oncology department. I think we’re just all really happy to do it,” Economos said.

“It makes us feel good that we’re doing good for other,” Renn said.

In addition to Akron Children’s Hospital, the girls have also donated to other charities in the area.

The girls says they’ve raised more than $2,100 so far this year.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.