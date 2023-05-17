VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mathews High School Girl Scout has obtained two of the highest awards in scouting. One from the Girl Scouts and the other from American Heritage Girls.

Senior Isabelle Gibson has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award and the American Heritage Girls Stars and Stripes Award.

For the Gold Award, Gibson partnered with the Vienna Historical Society to create an electronic database of donated items for the society.

For the Stars and Stripes Award, Gibson worked with the society again to document graves in Crown Hill Burial Park using the Find a Grave app. Gibson’s team spent over 100 hours uploading information on thousands of graves, which help family members and those doing genealogical research.

According to the Girl Scout organization, fewer than 6% of Girl Scouts earn the Gold Award. The American Heritage Girls Stars and Stripes award has an even lower completion rate- Isabelle was the 1044th recipient nationally and the 17th in Pennsylvania (her troop is based in New Castle).

To earn both awards is extremely rare.