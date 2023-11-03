CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center is getting some much-needed funding.

On Friday, the school learned it has been awarded a $11.4 million grant.

The money will go toward expanding and building classrooms and training facilities for a wide range of programs such as engineering, manufacturing, electricity, computer networking and cybersecurity, welding and AI systems.

The grant comes from the Career and Technical Construction Program started by Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

MCCTC Superintendent John Zehentbauer said the program’s support of career tech has paved the way for enrollment at the school.

He added, in part, “We can now offer a broader range of cutting-edge training programs, bridging the gap between students’ aspirations and employers’ needs, ultimately fostering a stronger, more prosperous community for all.”

MCCTC is one of 35 schools in the state to receive the grant.