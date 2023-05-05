CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – This Saturday is a big day for the Royal Family as King Charles III’s coronation will take place. One local place is celebrating.

Piccadilly Parlour in Canfield is starting early Saturday morning.

The tearoom is already decorated for the big day. A flag with King Charles can be found hanging at the entrance.

The owner tells us she is opening at 6 a.m. for tea and a watch party. People can enjoy coronation goodies requested by the new king.

“We’re going to be featuring King Charles’ selected coronation quiche with spinach, fava beans, tarragon and white American cheese,” said owner Claudia Zacharko.

The tearoom will be open until 3 p.m. Saturday. Spots are still available.