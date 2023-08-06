YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, a local Teamsters group met with their local UPS employees.

The meeting took about two hours. After deliberations, a decision was made to endorse the contract.

Leaders say the contract was explained in detail. They also say there were great improvements in the contract. The agreement is also online so that employees may review.

“All 173 locals did endorse the contract. One had a few questions, those were resolved, so it was a unanimous decision,” said Sam Cook, principle officer of Teamsters Local 377.

The contract included a pay increase, as well as a pension increase.