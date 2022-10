NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday is the ‘Pink Out’ game for the Niles Red Dragons.

The marching band will be taking donations for the Apple Breast Cancer Warrior Foundation.

These are the items people are asked to donate:

Blankets

Travel size lotion and hand sanitizer

Chapstick

Puzzle books

Fuzzy socks

Donations will be used in care bags for patients starting breast cancer treatment.

Niles takes on Struthers at 7 p.m.