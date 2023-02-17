COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crestview Athletic Department has announced that Saturday’s Division III Sectional Final against Beachwood will not be played.

Beachwood has chosen to forfeit the game due to concerns over the train derailment in East Palestine.

The game is considered a “no-contest” and Crestview will advance to the next round of postseason play.

Crestview will return to tournament action on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The Rebels will face the winner of Rootstown/Mentor Lake Catholic in the Division II District Semifinals at 7 p.m. at Lakeview High School.