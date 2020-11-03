Local teachers hope to foster students’ interest in voting with their lessons

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – While a record number of Americans voted early and many voted Tuesday, schools in the Valley are teaching the next generation of voters about the process.



Elementary students in Mrs. Deborah Walters’ class in Liberty held their own version of Election Day, with mock voting.



“We have been studying citizenship, and we’ve been learning about leadership all year, so this was a perfect opportunity to show them one of the ways they could be a good citizen when they turn 18,” Walters said.

Their ballots consisted of who they’d like to see in office and their favorite candy for a snack day next week.

Although they’re only second graders, Walters shared why she’s teaching them about voting early in life.



“When they learn it early on, the importance of living in a free country and voting, it carries with them. It’s too late when they’re already in high school to talk about; they need to hear it in the very beginning,” she said.

Over at Hubbard High School, hybrid and online students in Ms. Mary Davis’ class had a refresher lesson on what they knew about the election.



“I tried to quiz them on kind of about some older stuff, like who is the longest-serving, who never voted until they got elected, who is the youngest- and oldest-serving, and a little bit about some of our voting laws,” she said.



After a hectic year with the pandemic and protests, Davis believes students are paying attention now more than normal.



“This is my 11th year teaching, and I do feel like kids are a little more in tune as to what’s going on and feeling like it’s important to pay attention,” she said.