McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man is facing criminal charges, accused of assaulting a student last month.

Stephen Bornemiss pleaded not guilty to a felony assault charge and misdemeanor endangering children charge in Niles Municipal Court Wednesday. His bond was set at $50,000 and the case bound over to the Trumbull County Grand Jury.



McDonald Police say the charges stem from a September assault between Bornemiss, who was working as a teacher’s aide for the Trumbull County Educational Service Center, and a student in the ESC’s multiple disabilities classroom in McDonald. The assault happened outside the classroom.

The Trumbull County ESC released a statement:

“The ESC was made aware of concerns involving one of its classroom assistants. Immediately, we placed the employee on leave and initiated an internal investigation while cooperating with the assigned school district and local law enforcement. The employee’s employment will be placed on the agenda for next week’s board meeting,” Michael Hanshaw, Superintendent Trumbull County Educational Service Center, said in a statement.