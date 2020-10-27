Local task force working to ensure equal education opportunities

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local community group has been put together to ensure equal education of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling is enforced.

The Community Education Oversight Taskforce wants to work on seven ideas in schools. They include eliminating inferior expectations for black students, following attendance and discipline and replicating the best academic schools and districts.

The group hopes to improve school district ratings.

“You look at everything that you need to look at to make sure the kids are getting everything they need, and between all of us, we will have the opportunity to request anything and everything we need to keep us well-informed in a timely manner, from a legal perspective,” said Jimma McWilson



The Community Education Oversight Taskforce wants to overcome obstacles to help students achieve better success.