CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Local law enforcement is continuing to keep its eyes peeled for impaired drivers.

Leaders with Mahoning County’s OVI Task Force received another $250,000 grant for the next 12 months from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The funding will be used to promote education and enforcement.

“These funds are going to be used for equipment and labor to conduct sobriety checkpoints and also to conduct saturation patrols throughout the county,” said Canfield Police’s Assistant Chief Scott Weamer. “It’s a collaborative effort with 14 local law enforcement agencies that are participating.”

Organizers say impaired driving continues to be a problem in Mahoning County. According to the task force, from January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2022, there were 608 combined alcohol and drug related crashes resulting in 249 injuries and 55 deaths.