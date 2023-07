NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of local Tae Kwon Do students will compete on the national level.

The team is from New Wave in Newton Falls.

The students range in age from 9 to 46 and are headed to Jacksonville, Florida, in less than two weeks.

Owner and Master Darrin Warren says the training is demanding. Their biggest principles are integrity, honor and respect.

Good luck to all of the competitors!