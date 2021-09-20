Local supportive living, rehab facility looks to add pool

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Turning Point Residential and No Limits Alternative Center owner and CEO Kathy Phillips said they are fundraising for a pool.

It would be for their Mahoning County location.

They held a car wash and a hoagie sale recently and brought in close to $800 between the fundraisers and a few private donors.

Phillips said they are working with contractors to see how much a pool would cost — but quotes range from $318,000 to $600,000.

“When you’re stuck in a wheelchair all day and you don’t get the opportunity to move around a lot and your muscles constrict, a pool is very freeing, very weightless. So people can get in there and they don’t feel that limitation. They’re able to float around in that water and move freely and not feel the constraints of possibly being in a wheelchair or using a walker to walk them,” Phillips said.