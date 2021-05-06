Local supplier offers tips for pool owners following chlorine shortage

Caribbean Pools and Hot Tubs owner says there are ways to ration chlorine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The worst chlorine shortage the country has ever seen is set to disturb this summer’s pool season, and it isn’t even because of the pandemic.

A combination of factors played a role, including a surge in demand last year and a hurricane that destroyed a chlorine plant in Louisiana. That plant produced 40% of the domestic chlorine.

Caribbean Pools and Hot Tubs owner Steve Bayer says there are a few things you can do to ration your chlorine.

“First of all, here are several products you can use to lessen the amount of chlorine you use in your pool. The second thing you can do is make sure your pool is balanced, and the last thing is called stabilizer,” Bayer said.

Bayer asks that everyone be patient during this time. He said they are doing their best to meet the needs of customers.