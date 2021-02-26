Local superintendents glad to get the go-ahead from DeWine to hold proms, graduations

It was nice to hear Gov. DeWine wanted these events to happen, but many schools were already planning them

(WYTV) – During Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s address on Thursday, he talked about graduations and proms, saying they’re going to happen this year. Some of the schools we talked to have already started planning.

As life slowly returns back to normal, we all look forward to getting back to customs and traditions. For high school students, this means graduation and prom.

“These are memories, once in a lifetime memories. I’m 50-plus years old and I can think back to the enjoyment I had in my own prom,” said Columbiana Schools Superintendent Donald Mook.

It was nice to hear Gov. DeWine wanted these events to happen, but many schools were already planning them.

“We had to limit what we had to do and how we’re going to do it. We were trying and finding a way to give these guys a normal finish to their senior year the best that we can,” Mook said.

Both Columbiana and Campbell are looking at holding graduations at their football stadiums because they are allowed to have more people to attend.

“It looks like with some of the recent announcements he made that right now, there are less restrictions to gatherings at outdoor venues. Actually right now, it’s 30% capacity,” said Campbell Schools Superintendent Matt Bowen.

Both schools are still early in the planning process for both graduation and prom, so nothing is set in stone. The hope is more and more restrictions can be lifted.

“We’re going to look at other opportunities and we’re going to anticipate that there will be less restrictions moving forward because of the numbers of cases that are rapidly declining as the vaccines are increasing,” Bowen said. “If the rules change the week before, the days before and there’s a greater opportunity to do more for our students, then that’s what the leadership here — and that’s our adults, our leaders, our parents — will do for our kids.”

Gov. DeWine is expected to release guidelines for graduations and proms next week.