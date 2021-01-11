Local superfans on wave of Browns excitement

Young fans remember a season with one win, followed by a season with no wins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Fans of the Cleveland Browns have big smiles. One win has given them confidence in their team again.

“The whole time I’ve been a Browns fan and been frustrated the entirety of it,” said Omar Abu-Ghannam.

Young fans remember a season with one win followed by a season with no wins. You need an older fan like Superdawg Ray Prisby to remember the last playoff win in 1995, and he couldn’t sleep after beating the Steelers.

“Without a coach, with half the team was out. And now we got the monkey off our back and we’re headed to Kansas City,” Prisby said.

Prisby has a special reminder of that last playoff victory – A toboggan signed by members of the team, which he believes was part of a charity auction.

“I love oddball stuff and when I see it, I was like ok, I have to have it,” Prisby said.

Prisby saw the toboggan online for $500 and waited. He finally bought it for under $100 about five years ago. He’s even ridden on it.

“It is pretty fast when get on it. I put plastic on it so I don’t mess up the signatures,” he said.

Those signatures include Bill Belichick, Nick Saban, Bernie Kosar, Clay Mathews, and Michael Dean Perry. Prisby says he wouldn’t sell it now, but he wants more playoff items now and so do the rest of the Browns fans.

“I’m excited about the win last night, but I can’t get too happy about it because the job’s not finished. We want the Super Bowl,” Abu-Ghannam said.

The Browns play again Sunday and the game will be on WKBN 27.

Remember to vote this month for Ray Prisby and the Pro Football Hall of Fans.