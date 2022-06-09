YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A family vacation may be too expensive this year, but your child doesn’t have to give up summer camp.

Ohio manufacturers, schools, and Senator Sherrod Brown are running manufacturing camps for the tenth straight year.

This year, Brown’s office helped organize 24 camps in 17 counties, including Mahoning and Trumbull. The camps introduce children to an up-to-date look at manufacturing and teaches them the role it plays in Ohio and beyond.

“It’s companies working together with teachers, working with local communities, working with parents and they write the curriculum. They decide how these camps will work and what factories or what plants or offices they’ll visit. Each one is tailored to that region,” Brown said.

Campers will visit local manufacturers and participate in hands-on projects.

The YWCA, Oh WOW! and the Mahoning Valley Manufacturer’s Coalition are spearheading the camps locally. Programs and registration can be found by contacting: